Ombetja Yehinga Organisation introduces first ever Patron

The Minister of Justice, Yvonne Dausab was recently introduced as Ombetja Yehinga Organisation’s (OYO first Patron at an event held last week.

OYO revealed the development when they performed their repertoire pieces, ‘Another party with Helen’, and ‘Value thy Earth’ at the public première of ‘Finlandia’, on 22 February at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC).

OYO Director, Dr Philippe Talavera said in 2023 OYO will do a production of a cabaret ‘Remembering Johnny’ in collaboration with the FNCC and local school in August, a production of an inter-disciplinary dance piece ‘Picasso’s letters’ in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain and the production of their new film as part of a project working with street kids in collaboration with the Embassy of Germany.

OYO Board Chairperson, Theopolina Kueyo thanked their dedicated staff, past and present for reaching many young people across Namibia. “As an important milestone, we decided this year to invite a prominent person to become our Patron. We see our Patron as a respectable individual who knows and appreciates the work OYO does and can contribute to giving us credibility,” said Kueyo.

Accepting the honour, Dausab said it was not difficult to say yes to the invitation, because OYO works from the heart. “The work they do with dance and arts is very commendable. They are reaching the youth in a way that is unique and impactful and I feel honoured to be their first-ever Patron,” she added.

Dr Talavera said they are truly humbled that Honourable Dausab accepted to become their Patron because she has an interest in and has worked in the areas of access to justice, disability rights, and children’s rights constitutional and human rights law. “Our values are very similar,” he added.

As part of the evening, the dancers teased the audience with a surprise two minutes interlude on a French rock’n’roll song.