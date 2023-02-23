Tourism Expo to take place in April under the theme ‘Beyond Borders’

The Tourism Expo 2023 was launched last week highlighting the importance of the tourism industry to the country and celebrating the unique experiences that Namibia has to offer.

The event will take place from 26 to 28 April at the Windhoek Country Club and Resort and will feature formalized stands and engagements along with networking and conferencing sessions.

The theme for this year’s expo is “Beyond Borders,” which aims to promote solutions in the region by

understanding how to work together with Namibia’s neighbouring countries.

In keeping with that theme, the focus is on four specific areas of the country that are connected to the official borders, but transcend these boundaries: /Ai -/Ais Richtersveld Transfrontier Park, Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, Iona-Skeleton Coast Transfrontier and Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA).

The event aims to promote these areas to tourists and to help them understand the uniqueness of each place, a statement released by Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) said.

Furthermore the Expo aims to put all of these communities in touch with social investment institutions focused on tourism in the country, but also focused on education.

NMH is already working very closely with institutions like the Namibia Wetlands Association around promoting education in the Zambezi region, the statement said.

“We would like to duplicate that in all 14 regions.” Sticking with the plan to use the Expo as a networking hub, NMH Chief Executive, Botha intends to organize a session at the Expo, to promote the link between social investment institutions and communities.

The Tourism Expo 2023 will not just be a point of networking but also a means of creating more opportunities to build tourism in the country.

The event is open to the public from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm on each day, from Wednesday to Friday, and networking and conferencing sessions will be conducted earlier in the day, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm daily.