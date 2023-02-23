Select Page

Small creative enterprises invited to participate in bi-annual TechNovation Social

Posted by | Feb 24, 2023 |

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) has invited Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Creative and Culture Industry (CCI), to participate in the bi-annual TechNovation Social, to take place on 31 March in Windhoek.

The Board said the closing date for applications is 03 March, plus the TechNovation Social intends to unlock enterprise opportunities for MSMEs. “The Social will create a platform through which talented Namibian creatives are identified and amplified to Africa and the world. It will facilitate the awareness creation of the economic opportunities in the Namibian CCI MSME ecosystem and to enable the unlocking of revenue opportunities for MSMEs within the industry,” they added.

The investment board highlighted that 48 talented and scalable MSMEs in the creative industry will be selected by an independent committee to exhibit and network with key industry stakeholder at the even where the top 12 applicants will be announced as the winners. “Each of the 12 winners will be afforded the opportunity to pitch their business to the audience and public.

Applications can be submitted at htpps://forms.gle/FWcRCfNghEKhXd7G6.

