Design your own travel itinerary – Safari2Go by Gondwana coming soon

Gondwana Collection Namibia has introduced Safari2Go, a Namibian online travel agency, to make travel accessible to a digitized world and to give clients the opportunity to design their own Namibian journeys.

Gondwana Collection said Safari2Go was introduced to Namibian accommodation estabishments on 23 February and will be launched to the public in March to accept the first customer bookings. “Safari2Go wants to establish an inclusive, comprehensive platform for which any tourism partner can sign up and join the journey of Namibia bringing Namibia to the world,” they said.

Safari2Go Manager, Steny Watermeyer said online travel is currently a N$433 billion industry and it has 66% revenue share of the global travel and tourism market. She elaborated that they see a trend that holds limitless potential. “We have noticed the need for accommodation offering, for both large and emerging small scale enterprises, to have access to a direct market, not undercut by massive commission structures. With this platform our aim is to offer an encompassing solution that offer the establishment easy sign-up and usability convenience, and personalised profiles and product pages,” explained Watermeyer.

Safari2Go is intended to give travellers a choice of the best Namibian accommodation offers while also offering a car rental booking page and guidance on popular routes and destinations to round off any perfect self-drive itinerary. “Accommodation suppliers are currently in the process of signing up to the Safari2Go platform by creating their own company profile. This way, prospective visitors to Namibia can make their own bookings directly with the lodge or B&B, removing the need for intermediaries. Safari2Go is financed by a modest levy that the owners of the accommodation establishments pay. It is free use for the target clientele which includes any person who plans to travel to Namibia.

Gondwana highlighted that the suppliers have full access to their products pages and retain the responsibility of managing their own online bookings and client booker communication. “Safari2Go is looking forward to offer the best Namibian accommodation choices soon at a click of a button,” they stated.

The team responsible for bringing Safari2Go to fruition: Claudia Gallagher, Consultant, Charly Schoeman, Group Buyer, Steny Watermeyer, Manager and Silke Pienaar, Finance, all from Gondwana Collection Namibia.