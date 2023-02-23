Select Page

Capacity teaches community leaders to embrace soft skills for positive outcomes

Posted by | Feb 24, 2023 |

Capacity teaches community leaders to embrace soft skills for positive outcomes

The Capricorn Foundation sponsored N$24,000 for Capacity Grow to conduct a two-day Community Leaders training programme on 16 and 17 February in Windhoek. Capricorn’s support ensured that twenty leaders could attend the programme.

A large part of the skills training focus on the cognitive interaction between individuals. This helps the leaders to act as catalyst for cohesion amongst the members of a community. They are taught techniques to convince community members to work for positive outcomes in whatever endeavour they tackle at community level.

Capricorn Foundation Coordinator, Veripura Muukua said one of their focus areas is health and therefore they were pleased to partner with Capacity Crow and support emotional and mental health. “We believe that this assistance will significantly impact the leaders and the communities to build healthy communities and bring about positive change.”

Capacity Grow identified the community leaders with the support of the City of Windhoek, who offer community care services and have a track record with the participants. They were selected based on their impact at community level through initiatives such as homeless shelters, and social and youth development centres.

Capacity Grow is a group of consulting psychologists based in Windhoek who offer talent management solutions with a primary focus on soft skills. Their purpose is to nurture the emotional intelligence of the leaders and thus help improve their communication, assertiveness and conflict management skills.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Turkey, Namibia to further solidify cooperation in various fields

Turkey, Namibia to further solidify cooperation in various fields

28 May 2018

Cheetah fund celebrates speed and elegance for the 20th consecutive year, awards achievers in conservation

Cheetah fund celebrates speed and elegance for the 20th consecutive year, awards achievers in conservation

18 July 2018

UNAIDS and City of Windhoek discuss the Fast-Track-Cities initiative

UNAIDS and City of Windhoek discuss the Fast-Track-Cities initiative

11 March 2021

After the cloud, education with technology

After the cloud, education with technology

14 August 2015

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<