City of Windhoek to roll out Token Identifiers to prepaid utility users

The City of Windhoek will start next week to roll out the distribution of Token Identifiers (TID) to update all prepaid electricity and water meters to comply with the required updates to continue functioning after the 2024 deadline.

The City said in a statement on 17 February that as from 1 March, their TID Rollout field officers will start visiting premises with prepaid meters to enter the two special tokens to update the meters and ensure that customers are able to purchase and recharge after the deadline.

“The update is necessary as the software that runs the prepaid meters will expire worldwide by 24 November 2024, therefore failure to update the meters will result in meters stop accepting new credit tokens, leaving customers without water or electricity,” said the City.

They said all customers with water and electricity pre-paid meters are requested to cooperate with the TID Rollout field officers, who will carry their employeescards and will work during weekdays from 08:08 to 19:00 and over weekends between 08:00 and 15:30.

“Should there be no one at your premises when the field staff visit, a ‘No Access’ note will be left at the premises with contact details to arrange for an appointment,” they stated.