Select Page

City of Windhoek to roll out Token Identifiers to prepaid utility users

Posted by | Feb 24, 2023 |

City of Windhoek to roll out Token Identifiers to prepaid utility users

The City of Windhoek will start next week to roll out the distribution of Token Identifiers (TID) to update all prepaid electricity and water meters to comply with the required updates to continue functioning after the 2024 deadline.

The City said in a statement on 17 February that as from 1 March, their TID Rollout field officers will start visiting premises with prepaid meters to enter the two special tokens to update the meters and ensure that customers are able to purchase and recharge after the deadline.

The update is necessary as the software that runs the prepaid meters will expire worldwide by 24 November 2024, therefore failure to update the meters will result in meters stop accepting new credit tokens, leaving customers without water or electricity,” said the City.

They said all customers with water and electricity pre-paid meters are requested to cooperate with the TID Rollout field officers, who will carry their employeescards and will work during weekdays from 08:08 to 19:00 and over weekends between 08:00 and 15:30.

Should there be no one at your premises when the field staff visit, a ‘No Access’ note will be left at the premises with contact details to arrange for an appointment,” they stated.

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Science commission fills in research gaps in environment fund’s climate change response

Science commission fills in research gaps in environment fund’s climate change response

19 March 2019

Tunga Real Estate Fund invests in Mariental affordable housing scheme

Tunga Real Estate Fund invests in Mariental affordable housing scheme

25 January 2023

Women’s capacity on conflict prevention, social cohesion and peace building to be enhanced through joint ministerial, IJR 3-day training event

Women’s capacity on conflict prevention, social cohesion and peace building to be enhanced through joint ministerial, IJR 3-day training event

21 November 2022

At last a chance to get away from the lockdown but heed road safety – MVA Fund

At last a chance to get away from the lockdown but heed road safety – MVA Fund

20 May 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<