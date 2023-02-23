Three international magicians set to dazzle locals during tour

Three magicians will be bringing their magic show, ‘Magic Words-Zauberwort’ to Namibia on a big tour in March, according to a joint statement from the German Embassy and the Goethe-Institute Namibia.

The Goethe Institute said the tour will have the premiere on 4 March at Droombos in Windhoek, and will then take them to Tsumeb, Otjiwarongo, Omaruru, Swakopmund, Wolwedans Dune Lodge, Ludertiz Nest-Hotel and Maltahoehe Hotel.

“The finale of the tour will be the two shows at the National Theater of Namibia (NTN) in Windhoek on 24 March and 25 March and tickets are available at webtickets.com.na and any Pick n Pay stores or at the connected hotels and venues,” added the Institute.

The Institute further informed that the grand evening shows are designed for adults, and the team will also support charitable projects.

“Performances for schools are planned throughout the country and further support the inter-cultural exchange, they proudly work together with Namibia’s ‘Hi the Beat’ who will be part of some of the shows. The vision is to bring together people of all different backgrounds and share the fascination of magical experiences,” they explained.

The three magicians are Geston Florin, the shape-shifter, who has won the titles of ‘German Champion’ and ‘World Champion of Magic’ as well as the Sarmoti Award Presented by Siegfried & Roy in Las Vegas, among other awards.

Janis von dem Borne, the storyteller, has been awarded in international competitions on several occasions, including 1st place Austrian Champion, 3rd place in ‘Word Championship in The Hague, several prizes in the German Championships, and a nomination for the World Championship in Stockholm.

Harry Riegel, the mentalist, who has spent part of his childhood in Namibia and is one of the few mentalists who can perform magic on the radio, his talent has taken him around the globe performing for countless radio stations, TV channels, and celebrities, including Beyonce and Jay-Z.