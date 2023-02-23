Road users in the south cautioned amid above-average rainfall experienced in South Africa

The Roads Authority (RA) Namibia announced this week that it has learned that South Africa is currently experiencing above-average rainfall, which may cause the Orange river to start flooding again and will have an effect on some of the roads in the southern part of the country.

Thus, road users are notified of the impending closure of District Road 212 (DR212 -Aussenkehr to Rosh Pinah) and Main Road 118 (MR 118 – Rosh Pinah to Oranjemund), respectively.

In a media statement released yesterday, RA’s Corporate Communications Manager, Hileni Fillemon, said the projected data from the South African Water Affairs Department shows that the water is expected to reach the same levels as earlier this year or higher, which will result in the closure of DR 212 and MR 118.

Furthermore, the RA requested all road users to exercise extreme caution when traveling on the aforementioned roads.

Moreover, road users are also requested to first ascertain the status of the roads before making any travelling arrangements. “Due to the eminent flooding, the roads could be closed at any time,” Fillemon added.

The RA said they would monitor the situation on both roads and update the public accordingly on all the relevant media platforms. “The public is hereby, once again, requested to report potholes/road damages at 061- 2847059/7167/7407 (during office hours) or via email to [email protected]”