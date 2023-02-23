Central Procurement Board cancels controversial clinical products tender

After a public outcry, the Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) issued a public notice announcing the cancellation of the procurement of supply and delivery of clinical products NO. G/OAB/CPBN-02/2022.

According to the board, the tender was cancelled in terms of Section 54 (1) (b) of the Public Procurement Act, 15 of 2015, as amended (PPA).

The Board in a statement said in terms of the aforementioned provision, “the Board may cancel the bid if the lowest evaluated bid is substantially above the applicable cost estimate.”

Furthermore, the Board indicated that the aggregate total cost of the tender in question exceeded the total cost estimate provided by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.