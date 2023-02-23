200 participants tackle Gondwana’s Green Ridge Trail run

More than 200 participants took part in the second Trail Run at Moonraker Outdoor Adventure Restcamp last week.

Runners in the 20km category were the first to hit the track followed by the 10km runners.

Kirsty Brits from Gondwana Collection Namibia, who is an avid runner and had tested the trails in advance said they have learned from experiences from the first trail run in September 2022 and optimised the race sequence, especially with regards to the start, water points, and trail marking.

“The 20km and 10 km routes are very challenging and demand a lot from the runners,” she added.

Tina Goldbeck, Manager of Moonraker Outdoor adventure Rest Camp said with their trail runs they want to bring as many people as possible closer to nature and show them the beauty of the Auas Mountains, especially now during the rainy season.

“We do not just want to promote sporting ambitions, but above all socialising, and we appreciate that so many runners have embraced our offer to spend the day at Moonrakers,” she added.

The Gondwana Collection further said for the participants of the 5km course, often families who enjoy a vigorous walk through nature, the focus was mostly on fun, because here it was not about the ranking, instead, participants took part in a lucky draw.

“After the race, almost all the runners, many of them accompanied by family and friends, enjoyed the live music by OkBeans and Etosha Boys and the delicious Spitbraai for lunch, and for the younger visitors the many baby animals at Moonraker Farm was highlighter of the day,” said the Collection.

The results for the race are as follows, Nesley Gaweseb come in first in the 10km men’s race, in second place was PC Visser and in third place was Jerome Kisting. For the women, Pamela Vurayai came in the first place, Helena Iipinge came in second place and Anne Dawson came in third place.

While for the 20km run, Vilho Paulus came in the first place, Thomas Miller came in second place and Willie Mac van Zyle came in third place. For the women, Ottilie Aimwata came in first place, Alexa Rack came in the second palace and Marietjie de Chavonnes-Vrugt came in third place.