Cancer Association launches 2023 Spray-a-Thon

Posted by | Feb 22, 2023 |

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) launched the annual ‘National Spray-a-Thon’, on Monday to benefit CAN’s childhood support programme.

The Association said that the 2023 project will kick of on 1 March and schools and corporates will have the opportunity to order hairspray and host their Spray-a-Thon event until the end of April.

CAN Chief Executive Rolf Hansen said they have extended this year’s campaign over two months to enable more schools and companies to participate and spread the importance of childhood cancer awareness, talk about preventative interventions that can be implemented at schools especially, and help raise funds for the CHICA programme.

Hansen further said annually the Spray-a-Thon raises about a quarter million for the CHICA Fund that helps sustain the CHICA Interim Home, the CHICA patient support programme, and support to Ward 8 West Paediatric Oncology Unit at Windhoek Central Hospital.

The CAN Projects Department can be reached at 061 23 7740 or [email protected] or [email protected] for more information or participation.

 

