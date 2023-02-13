It pays to know – Rebekka Seibes bags N$250,000 in MTC Trivia Jackpot competition

A lucky Rebekka Seibes from Windhoek this week pocketed N$250,000 from the MTC Trivia Jackpot competition which ran from October 2022 to 1 February 2023.

Drawn randomly and electronically to emerge as the main winner from a pool of equally qualified entries, Seibes could not hold her excitement during the official handover ceremony held in Windhoek, MTC Head Office.

“I am excited to be the winner of the grand prize, and I would like to thank God for it. This prize will indeed make a difference in my life. Lastly, I would like to thank MTC for giving this life-changing opportunity to its customers,” said Seibes.

In addition to the grand prize, the duration of the campaign also saw twelve participants walk away with N$10,000 each as monthly prizes.

During the handover ceremony, MTC’s Corporate Affairs Manager, John Ekongo used to platform to enlighten and warn the public of scam activities that have become prevalent in conning innocent citizens of their hard-earned money, by promising them award prize monies in the bogus campaign.

“We would like to urge the public to be vigilant of scammers who present themselves as MTC representatives to deceive and steal. These scammers commonly make calls to random MTC customers and inform them of a supposed prize that they have won, and must dial a specific code on their phones to claim their prizes. We would like to make it categorically clear that MTC does not ask our customers to do anything on their phones to claim any prize (s). Our advice and reiteration to the public are therefore that when in doubt, always call our 24hrs call center on 13000 or 12000 (toll-free) to confirm and rule out the chance of falling victim to swindlers.”

Meanwhile, MTC’s Value Added Service Manager, Benjamin Adams, was at the event and congratulated Seibes for her win.

“We are pleased to congratulate Seibes and all the monthly winners whose luck has paid off. We are therefore thrilled to announce Ms. Seibes as the top winner. Additionally, we would also like to convey words of appreciation to all of our customers who have participated in the Jackpot Triva campaign,” he concluded.