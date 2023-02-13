Select Page

U. S First Lady Jill Biden to visit Namibia for the first time

Feb 22, 2023

The United States of America, First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Namibia and Kenya from Wednesday, 22 February to Sunday, 26 February, a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Namibia stated.

The visit is set to strengthen the United States’ partnerships on the African continent, and advance shared priorities in the region

According to the Embassy, Biden’s engagements will focus on the empowerment of women and youth, efforts to address food insecurity, and promoting our shared democratic values.

The visit follows the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit late last year where Dr. Biden hosted a two-day spousal program.

This will be Dr. Biden’s sixth visit to Africa, first visit to Namibia, and third visit to Kenya.

 

