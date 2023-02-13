GIPF issues warning for all beneficiaries who have not yet enrolled on new biometric enrolment system

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) issued a warning this week, stating that it will suspend monthly benefit payments during March to all those pensioners, marital, and children beneficiaries who have not yet enrolled on the Fund’s new biometric enrolment system by 28 February.

The Fund stressed that this would also affect all those members who entered retirement at the end of January 2023.

It comes as the Fund launched its new biometrics enrolment and verification system on 1 August 2022. Moreover, the Fund has since embarked on nationwide outreach to raise awareness and enroll pensioners and affected beneficiaries to secure their monthly pension benefits moving forward.

“Enrolment in the biometric system is key to ensuring that the Fund pays benefits to the rightful beneficiaries and on time,” said David Nuyoma, GIPF Chief Executive and Principal Officer.

According to Nuyoma on average, the Fund pays N$220 million per month in pension benefits and fully understands the safety net this provides too many Namibian families.

“As such, pensioners and beneficiaries are encouraged to come and enroll with our mobile teams, which are currently in the regions as per the daily radio announcements, as well as at all our regional offices countrywide without delay,” stated the Fund.