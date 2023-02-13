Open liquidation auction of Namibian grape farm conducted on international digital platform

By Freeman ya Ngulu.

An operational Namibian grape farm, in total some 770 ha, will come under the digital hammer in a running auction that closes on 09 March 2023. The auctioneers punted the farms advantages which revolves around both climate and location.

Farm Aussenkjer No. 147 will be sold in three different sales on behalf of various entities in liquidation. Sale 1 will include all portions and will include the crucial packing facility, table grape vineyards, plantable land and undeveloped, irrigable land with water rights. This sale will be followed on the same day by a second and third sale which will include only portions of the whole.

The farm has a state-of-the-art packing facility which has a capacity of 2.8 million cartons per annum.

Sale 2 will include the packing facility, table grape vineyards and plantable land. Sale 3 will include table grape vineyards, underveloped plantable land and irrigable land with water rights. All sales will have various agricultural movables, support equipment plus buildings and staff dwellings

The farm is to be sold on Liquidity Services SA’s marketplace AllSurplus.com, via urgent online auction. This will be a fully transparent sale closing on 09 March 2023 whereby, on signature of a non-disclosure agreement, interested parties will have access to all production and financial reporting.

The auctioneer emphasised that harvest starts before other large table grape growing areas, and the higher quality grapes that are produced are then made available to the export market at higher prices.

“At the beginning of November, the Aussenkehr climate perfectly suits the early ripening of grapes. Allowing for the farm to capitalise on having their stock in the supermarkets early, thereby accounting for approximately 50% of the pre- and post- Christmas market. Prices tend to be higher earlier in the season, meaning that farms in Aussenkehr tend to achieve better grape prices than farms that harvest later in the season,” according to Cape Business News where the sale in liquidation was first reported.

“Namibian grapes compete directly with those grown in Upington and Limpopo in South Africa, and although they can be harvested at similar times, the Namibian grapes have shown to be of higher quality and thus more desirable in the export market. The superior quality of the grapes is largely due to favourable weather conditions and reduced exposure to viruses and pests which are commonly found in wetter climates.”

The entire operation (Sale 1) is listed for N$100 million with a reserve of N$25 million. By Tuesday 21 February, the reserve price has not been met.