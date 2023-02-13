Select Page

CrossFit Games commence – OM pledges support for the 2023 CrossFit series

Posted by | Feb 21, 2023 |

Old Mutual Namibia, through its Wealth business, has again pledged its support towards CrossFit Damascus and the 2023 CrossFit Open games for 2023.

The CrossFit Games started on 18 February and will take place each Friday for the next two weeks.

“Wealth and CrossFit’s target audience share a sense of community building. Given the increase in popularity and support over the past few years for CrossFit, it makes sense for Old Mutual Wealth to partner with one of the premier CrossFit gyms in the country. Old Mutual Wealth would like to be part of the growth story and looks forward to the future,” said Wikus Fourie, Wealth Chief Executive at Old Mutual Namibia.

“This means that everyone can get involved. There will be people competing for the actual regional and worldwide games, but some will just be doing it for health and fitness purposes,” he added.

The CrossFit games will be taking place across five local CrossFit gyms around the country and Old Mutual has pledged its support towards CrossFit Damascus, which is amongst the biggest of the gyms participating.

Old Mutual will be sponsoring the prizes for these games held at CrossFit Damascus which will be handed over every week for the next three weeks as well as the T-shirts that will be worn by participants, staff, and judges.

“CrossFit has made this Open to be the most accessible one in history with RX, Scaled, Teens, Masters, Foundations, and Adaptive categories,” said Patrick De Goede, Head Coach and Co-owner of Damascus Gym.

 

