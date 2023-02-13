Select Page

Modified bank notes launched by central bank

Posted by | Feb 21, 2023 |

Modified bank notes launched by central bank

The central bank launched a modified 20-Namibia dollar banknote on Monday in Opuwo, while the unveiling of the modified 200-Namibia dollar banknote is expected to take place on Tuesday.

The Bank of Namibia forecasts on an annual basis the national currency demand and, as such, ensures the timely replenishment of all currency denominations by its Currency Design and Production Policy central bank Governor, Johannes !Gawaxab said in a statement at the launch.

“Our banknotes have state-of-the-art, cutting-edge security features. In line with international industry best practice, banknotes should bear the signature of the sitting Governor as a level one security feature and as a public recognition feature when they are replenished or when a new series is issued,” he said.

!Gawaxab meanwhile said Namibia remains predominantly a cash-based economy, particularly in the semi-urban and rural set-up.

In 2022, the total currency in circulation stood at N$4.8 billion, equating to 2.5% of the total Gross Domestic Product.

“Equally worth noting is that, over the past few years, the bank has observed a steady growth in the demand for currency. In the immediate post-Covid environment, the bank noted a 2.4% increase in the currency in circulation in 2022 compared to 2021,” he added.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Send Money now easier

Send Money now easier

26 February 2016

Support ‘Buy Local’ in large numbers, help grow an economy on the mend

Support ‘Buy Local’ in large numbers, help grow an economy on the mend

14 October 2020

Namibia Retail Sector Charter to go ahead

Namibia Retail Sector Charter to go ahead

8 May 2015

Local bank launches free essentials delivery service during lockdown

Local bank launches free essentials delivery service during lockdown

23 April 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<