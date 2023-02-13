Select Page

Development Bank to fund the construction of maternity ward at busy Rupara Health Centre

Feb 20, 2023

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) will fund the construction of the maternity ward at Rupara Centre in the Kavango West Region.

The bank is doing this through their corporate social responsibility for community safety and health management programme valued at N$1 million, DBN spokesperson, Jerome Mutumba said at a consultative meeting held at Rupara Development Centre last week.

The Kavango West Region Council said that they have come a long way with this plan, when DBN requested the Office of the Governor to identify projects within the region to benefit from the DBN Corporate Investment Project, in 2022.

“The Office of the Governor then forwarded a concept proposal to DBN for consideration and the Rupara Centre was on that list,” added Council.

Council said Rupara Health Centre has a catchment population of 7551 and conducts delivery on a daily basis with an average of 22 babies being born at the facility on a busy month.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

