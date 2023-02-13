OtjikaTjamuaha Holy Shrine set to be renovated

The German Embassy recently partnered with the Samuel Maharero Heritage Foundation, signing a funding agreement for a project to renovate the OtjikaTjamuaha Holy Shrine until the coming year in Okahandja.

The OtjikaTjamuaha Holy Shrine is the burial site of prominent late Ovaherero leaders descended from the OtjikaTjamuaha dynasty, including Tjamuaha, Maharero, and Samuel Maharero.

In a statement last week, the Embassy said they strive to renovate the burial site to restore the dignity of the persons buried there and that of the descendants.

As a result, the Foundation will receive N$2,3 million from the German Embassy to renovate the graves and the surrounding area until 2024.

During the signing ceremony, the foundation was represented by Mr. Kenandei Tjivikua and Mr. Hirukevi Kaapama, while the German Embassy was represented by its Ambassador Herbert Beck.

Commenting at the signing ceremony, Mr. Tjivikua said that after a protracted application process, the Foundation is excited that they secured this funding that will assist in restoring and preserving important traditional and cultural symbols for posterity. “We embrace and cherish this gesture,” he said.

The Embassy said the project further seeks to enable the sustainable use of the site for educational and historical purposes, both for Namibians and foreign visitors.

“The site is a symbol of the Namibian national heritage. However, it has fallen into a state of dilapidation in the last few years,” the Embassy said, adding that the project was funded through the cultural preservation fund of the Federal Foreign Office.