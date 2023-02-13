Competition Commission enters into several settlement agreements over alleged anti-competitive behaviour

The Namibian Competition Commission (NaCC) this week entered into several settlement agreements with five pharmaceutical companies and one windscreen retailer after its investigations into alleged anti-competitive behaviour concluded.

The investigations concluded that the entities were engaged in exclusive dealings.

The agreements, which provide a breakdown of the fines and compliance requirements for the concerned parties, were imposed between November 2022 and January 2023. Moreover, these agreements, upon confirmation as an order of the Court, shall be in full and final settlement of the investigation and shall conclude the proceedings.

The NaCC’s Corporate Communications Unit explained that the settlement amounts imposed on the five pharmacies are a result of their investigation, which found that the Pharmaceutical Society of Namibia (PSN) and close to 180 pharmacies contravened the Namibian Competition Act, No.2 of 2003, (“the Act”), through price fixing.

In terms of Section 40 of the Namibian Competition Act, the Commission is mandated to enter into settlement/consent agreements with an undertaking or undertakings concerned, setting out the terms to be submitted by the Commission by application to the High Court of Namibia for confirmation as an order of the Court, according to the NaCC.

In addition, after an extensive investigative process, including stakeholder conferences that allow for concerned parties as well as interested parties to make the necessary representations regarding the allegations, the Commission resolved that the concerned parties contravened Section 23(1) read with Sections 23(2)(b), 23(3)(e) and 23(3)(f) of the Competition Act.

The parties involved include windscreen retailer PG Glass and five pharmaceutical companies, namely Beulah Pharmacy CC, CeCe Otjo Pharmacy CC, Chrismed Pharmacy, JN Hyper Pharmacy CC, and Medimart Pharmacy.

With regards to PG Glass, the Commission’s investigation found that the company contravened the Act by entering into exclusive agreements which afford preferential rights, sole distribution rights, and waiving excess fees and rebates to PG Glass.

“PG Glass admits that its conduct constitutes an unintended contravention of Section 23 of the Act. Upon the conclusion of the investigation by the Commission, the Commission, and PG Glass, on 29 November 2022, entered into a consent agreement in terms of Section 40 of the Act,” said the Corporate Communications Unit on behalf of the Office of the CEO and Secretary to the Commission.

As a result, the company agreed to pay a total settlement amount of N$750 000, which entails a pecuniary penalty of N$500 000 and an additional amount of N$250 000 for covering part of the Commission’s costs arising from its investigation.

Meanwhile, the five pharmaceutical companies have also agreed to a settlement and will pay a combined N$265 000. CeCe Otjo Pharmacy CC has agreed to pay the most at N$85 000, while Medimart Pharmacy is the second highest at N$65 000. JN Hyper Pharmacy CC, Beulah Pharmacy CC, and Chrismed Pharmacy also agreed to settlements of N$60,000, N$40,000, and N$15 000, respectively.

“The Commission appreciates the fact that parties make use of the opportunity provided to them in terms of Section 40 of the Competition Act and resort to an amicable resolution to investigations against them. Furthermore, the Commission encourages parties interested in exploring this opportunity to approach it for possible resolution to avoid costly litigations,” the NaCC’s Corporate Communications Unit said on 16 February.