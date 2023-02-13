Brightlight Agritech scoops N$50,000 in Sanlam Bridge MSME Competition

Agricultural company, Brightlight Agritech, founded by Immanuel Simao and Vezembouua Tjaverua scooped the grand prize of N$50,000 of the 2022 Sanlam Bridge MSME Competition on 17 February.

Sanlam hosted the final pitch for the 2022 Sanlam Bridge competition beneficiaries at the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), where K12 a plus EduTech company, Moonsnacks a food company, Superfly a Bio-convertors company, Brightlight Agritech an agriculture company and Betterpack Manufacturing a manufacturing company all Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) presented their products to a panel of judges.

Sanlam said the MSMEs needed to address challenges in the market, the solutions they have developed, the impact that the programme has had on their businesses, as well as projected growth.

Marketing and Communications Manager, Laurencia Prinzonsky said the competition addressed the entrepreneurial development challenges experienced by MSMEs in Namibia.

“We are committed to giving back and playing our part in supporting worthy initiatives that has a positive impact on the country in focus areas of health and welfare, education, entrepreneurial development, sports development, and culture,” she added.

According to Sanlam during the 2022 programme, StartUp Namibia provided support and mentorship to the entrepreneurs and was a partner in facilitating the programme.

The five finalists were selected from 30 business owners who participated in a four-week pre-incubation programme and out of these start-ups, the five MSMEs were chosen to receive support from us and StartUp Namibia.