Wildlife Resorts COPSS 94 collaboration to promote tourist safety via radio and social media

Feb 17, 2023

Namibia’s Wildlife Resorts (NWR) teamed up with a local online film programme, COPPS 94.1, to promote tourism safety in and around Windhoek, starting 16 February.

Recent reports of robberies, targeting primarily tourists, have become a grave concern to tourism industry players, hence the need for such an initiative, said NWR Manager: Corporate communications, Online Media and MICE, Nelson Ashipala.

“NWR saw it fit to come on board a platform that will allow for awareness to be spread. The recent spike in robberies has created a particular fear among Namibians and tourists that, if not addressed, will make a significant dent in tourism numbers for our country,” he said in a statement.

According to Ashipala, current online reviews show how Namibian tourism has become a concern for international tourists.

“It is further a concern that no one is tackling this civic problem,” he noted.

Ashipala said NWR’s activities on the programme will include addressing tips on the radio and Facebook with suggestions how a person can stay safe but, most importantly, create assurance that Namibia is also one of the safest countries in Africa.

“Partnering up with COPSS, where we can educate but, most importantly, create awareness about safety, is something that we see as a positive contribution to the sustainability of the tourism industry. This programme gets good views from the public and is very successful and we saw it as an important tool to promote our message,” said Matthias Ngwangwama, Managing Director of NWR.

Ashipala said NWR will also allow Namibians to experience and enjoy the shows by giving away a voucher to its establishments every month for the next 12 months on the COPPS programme.

 

