Liberty Life raises N$100,000 for childhood cancer

Liberty Life Namibia handed over N$100,000 to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) from the proceeds of the first ‘CHICA the Bear’ campaign on World Childhood Cancer Awareness Day hosted in 2022.

The money is earmarked for the CHICA Financial Assistance Programme, where CAN supports childhood cancer patients in financial need.

Managing Director of Liberty Life Namibia, Monique Cloete said children who are fighting cancer and their families need that extra love and that extra care that the Cancer Association provides.

“Chica the Bear represents exactly that. That extra little bit of attention, that extra little bit of cuddling love that the Association makes possible so amazingly for so many children, especially through Chica House which provides accommodation to childhood cancer patients and their mothers during their treatment journey here in Windhoek,” she added.

She said even though they constantly hear about the international goal to leave no one behind and how important children are for the future of the country, through their role as insurers to so many Namibians, they see the impact cancer has on families and wanted to find a way in which they could create real awareness and raise funds for childhood cancer.

“So we embarked on the Chica Bear journey with CAN to establish an initiative that will become a household name across Namibia and create the same kind of awareness for children fighting cancer that Pink October and Movember does for grown-ups,” she emphasised.

She further highlighted that the beautiful little bear can help bring this message home throughout the year, while also helping to speak to children about what cancer is.

“From introducing our brave new little Namibian bear to the public to telling Chica’s story of love and hope and visiting schools and other organisations, we have already brought happiness to thousands of children,” she said.

She explained that while Chica’s journey to Namibia was difficult because the bears were to arrive in September 2022, due to the crippling international shipping crisis, the bears only made it to Namibia at the end of the year, this journey became symbolic of the immensely challenging journey to recovery for children fighting cancer and their families.

“New orders for Chica the Bears are welcome and along with this, there are beautiful and warm Chica the Bear children’s beanies that you can order for the coming winter and beautiful key-rings and buttons to always keep Chica the Bear close to you,” she concluded.