Local Chevening Alumni Network to host spelling bee and debate competition on Saturday

The Chevening Alumni Network of Namibia (CANN) in partnership with the Basketball Artists School will host the Chevening Alumni Spelling Bee and Debate Competition on Saturday at 08:00 am at the Katutura Youth Sports Complex.

According to CANN, education is a powerful tool that can be used by economically and socially marginalised children to empower themselves to positively impact their futures.

“Societally, it remains our innate responsibility to play an active role in advocating for education,” they said in a statement.

CANN is a network of former recipients of the prestigious Chevening Scholarship, an education initiative that upskills scholars from across the Commonwealth, funded by the UK Government and partner organisations.

The initiative was taken up to create educational platforms through various flagship initiatives. The competition aims to provide spelling and debate training to learners and teachers in Katutura-based schools to improve learners’ literacy, verbal communication, and critical thinking skills.

“This project aims to strengthen the educational development of 200 learners from previously marginalized communities, increasing their chances of academic performance and professional success in the future,” CANN added.

The Chevening Alumni Network of Namibia (CANN) and the Basketball Artists School are dedicated to promoting education and intellectual development among young people in Namibia. This competition serves as an opportunity for students to showcase their abilities, improve their communication skills, and engage in healthy competition.

The BAS, an after-school programme focuses on education, life skills, and basketball to equip underprivileged children with the necessary tools from Katutura to become socially responsible individuals.

“For more information, please visit the Facebook pages of the Chevening Alumni Network of Namibia (CANN) and the Basketball Artists School. We look forward to welcoming students from all over Windhoek to this exciting event,” the association concluded.