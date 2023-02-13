Fly Namibia opposes new application for proposed airline ‘Fly Etosha’

Fly Namibia has opposed the application for a scheduled air transport service licence filed by William Aupapa Ekonjo for a proposed airline, ‘Fly Etosha’.

Fly Namibia in a statement this week said they and Westair Aviation exercised their right to object to an application to the Transportation Commission by section 6(1) of the Air Services Act 51 of 1949.

“In summary, the objection was based on the grounds of lack of financial resources, aircraft, maintenance facilities, ground handling services, insurance cover, and personnel,” they added.

Fly Namibia said as Namibia’s first privately owned scheduled passenger airline, their chief concerns are directed towards quality services and above all passenger safety.

“As an airline, the merit of our objection to this application is based solely on our concerns of the rendering of safe, satisfactory reliable services and the application a sit currently stands has raised serious concerns as to the planned airline’s ability to ensure the safety of passengers,” they said.

The airline said an unreliable airline with serious safety concerns could negatively affect the entire Namibian aviation industry and create a negative public perception of the reliability and safety of all airlines and aircraft operators currently operating within Namibia.

“Air travel involves complex systems and processes that require rigorous attention to detail and adherence to regulations to ensure safe operations because safety is the foundation of the airline industry’s reputation and success,” they said, adding that safety is the most important concern for an airline.

Therefore, Fly Namibia said they reject any claims made by members of the public that they have launched this objection to deter another airline from starting operations and thus discourage competition.

“We and our stakeholders are in the business of aviation and as business operations, we are well aware of the positive impact competition has on good business practices. Competition is important for good business because it drives innovation, encourages businesses to improve their products and services, and promotes efficiency,” they added.

“With our ethos based on the concept of Ubuntu, which is celebrated across the African continent, we aim to be a beacon that connects Namibia as a community with the rest of the world and helps bring the world to Namibia so that we can showcase how unique and truly special we are as a destination. We remain firmly committed to supporting the Namibia nation and its people and endeavors to be an airline our country can be proud of,” they explained.

Fly Namibia and its affiliate Westair Aviation on 14 February through their attorneys Ellis and Partners submitted the documents to the Transportation Commission of the Namibian Ministry of Works and Transport.