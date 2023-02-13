Windhoek Draught Welwitschias welcome JSB Sports Betting as additional sponsor

The Windhoek Draught Welwitschias, the Namibia Rugby Union recently agreed with JSB Sports Betting as an additional team sponsor.

JSB Sports Betting joins the family together with Windhoek Draught, Pupkewitz Nissan, and more sponsors who will be announced in the short future on the finalization of the agreements.

“We as JSB Sports Betting are delighted in becoming a stakeholder and sponsor of Namibia’s Welwitschias for the foreseeable future. The partnership shows JSB’s commitment to Sport in the nation, in particular rugby which is so dearly connected to the people of Namibia. NRU is an excellent organization and it’s evident by the amount of support and success it has had over its rich history. NRU is exactly the organization JSB was looking for. We are excited to see the Welwitschias prepare for the upcoming 2023 World Cup and lay its foundation to inspire, promote and unite the Nation,” said Jayson Zulch (JSB Sports Betting Group).

Supporters can look forward to the Windhoek Draught Welwitschias playing the Airlink Pumas from Mpapumalanga at the Hage Geingob Rugby Stadium on the 1 and 4 March.

The agreed friendlies will also lead up to the Mzanzi Challenge kicking off on 25 March 2023 where the Welwitschias will play the Border Bulldogs in South Africa in their first away match.

“The support received so far from sponsors has been amazing, it is great to see how many are truly not only backing our team but the sport of Rugby in general. We see the upcoming Mzansi Challenge as a highlight for sporting action in Namibia and a great lead-up to the much anticipated Rugby World Cup 2023 and we are thankful to have a vibrant sponsor like JSB Sports Betting be part of it. Rugby reaches thousands of Namibians and expanding will always be in our union’s plans, having access and tapping into a sponsor with an already big clientele increases our growth as a whole. We thank JSB Sports Betting Group for believing in our plans, ethos, core values, and purpose and look forward to the partnership,” concluded John Heynes, CEO of Namibia Rugby Union.