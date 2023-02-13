How I made the invisible visible – Black Hole public talk at Scientific Society

Professor Heino Falcke an astrophysicist at Radboud University in the Netherlands, will share this life-changing event in Windhoek on 24 February, according to the Namibia Scientific Society.

The event will take place at the Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool, Drakensbergstreet in Eros at 6:30 pm.

Falcke’s scientific achievements earned him a knighthood from the Dutch King. Among other awards, he received the Spinoza Prize, the highest scientific award in the Netherlands, and the Henry Draper medal of the US National Academy of Sciences for his pioneering work in imaging black holes. The International Astronomical Union even named asteroid 12654 (Heinofalcke) after him.

Furthermore, he published his bestseller book Light in the Darkness, in which humankind’s adventurous journey through space and time is described: from the first glance to the stars to the limits of the galaxies – and far beyond.

In line with all these exciting developments and to inspire a future generation of Namibians, the AMT team with the assistance of Radboud University, has brought the first and only mobile planetarium to Namibia.

“The planetarium, operated by UNAM students, is an inflatable dome that allows interactive images of the night sky and the universe to be projected on the inside. This planetarium will also be exhibited at the event,” the society added.

In 2019, Prof Falcke presented the first picture of a black hole, an announcement that was featured on the front page of every major newspaper in the world and finally made a black hole “visible”. A truly remarkable achievement and even more special when realizing that Namibia is and will be playing a significant part in furthering research in this field.

To attend the public can RSVP on the website https://www.namscience.com/event/heino-falcke or directly with Ms Elfi Schneider, [email protected] or Tel. 061 225372.