Higher Education Ministry invites public to attend SIDA Project Validation Workshop

The Ministry of Higher Education, Technology, and Innovation (MHETI) are inviting the public to the SIDA Project Validation Workshop from 21 to 23 February at the Seaside Hotel, Swakopmund.

In a statement, the Ministry said the main objectives of the workshop are to create awareness of UNESCO 2017 Recommendations and Science and Scientific Researchers (RSSR) and the Strengthening Science, Technology and Innovation Systems for Sustainable Development in Africa (SSTISSDA) project, to validate numerous outcomes from the project such as the Scientific Freedom Report, Namibia Action Plan for STI policy implementation and the Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning (MEL) Framework as well as to officially launch these reports and other policy documents development from the project.

Namibia is a member of the 195 UNESCO Member States that adopted the 2017 RSSR and is also part of the six African countries selected as pilot countries for the SSTISSDA project funded by the Swedish Development Agency SIDA which is implemented in collaboration with UNESCO.

For those wishing to attend the workshop in person, they can send an email to [email protected]

“For further enquires please contact, Lydia Shikongo at 061 435 6018 or Dr. Natascha Cheikhyoussef at 061 435 6019,” concluded the Ministry.