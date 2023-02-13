Select Page

Higher Education Ministry invites public to attend SIDA Project Validation Workshop

Posted by | Feb 15, 2023 |

Higher Education Ministry invites public to attend SIDA Project Validation Workshop

The Ministry of Higher Education, Technology, and Innovation (MHETI) are inviting the public to the SIDA Project Validation Workshop from 21 to 23 February at the Seaside Hotel, Swakopmund.

In a statement, the Ministry said the main objectives of the workshop are to create awareness of UNESCO 2017 Recommendations and Science and Scientific Researchers (RSSR) and the Strengthening Science, Technology and Innovation Systems for Sustainable Development in Africa (SSTISSDA) project, to validate numerous outcomes from the project such as the Scientific Freedom Report, Namibia Action Plan for STI policy implementation and the Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning (MEL) Framework as well as to officially launch these reports and other policy documents development from the project.

Namibia is a member of the 195 UNESCO Member States that adopted the 2017 RSSR and is also part of the six African countries selected as pilot countries for the SSTISSDA project funded by the Swedish Development Agency SIDA which is implemented in collaboration with UNESCO.

For those wishing to attend the workshop in person, they can send an email to [email protected]

“For further enquires please contact, Lydia Shikongo at 061 435 6018 or Dr. Natascha Cheikhyoussef at 061 435 6019,” concluded the Ministry.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Cybersecurity a concern for ICT Ministry

Cybersecurity a concern for ICT Ministry

27 September 2022

MTC warns clients of new scam offering free lottery tickets

MTC warns clients of new scam offering free lottery tickets

24 June 2016

Upcoming 38th SADC Summit programme announced

Upcoming 38th SADC Summit programme announced

2 August 2018

Namibia to launch African Union – SADC National Committee

Namibia to launch African Union – SADC National Committee

26 January 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<