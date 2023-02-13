FNB ready to help City of Windhoek with funding for affordable housing

First National Bank of Namibia and the City of Windhoek are ready to explore areas of possible cooperation that they can undertake.

This follows a courtesy call made to the Mayor, Joseph Uapingene by the corporate banker this week.

“The bank is currently sponsoring some of the projects in the city including the renovation of the clock tower in the Central Business District (CBD),” added the municipal authority in a statement.

The representatives from the bank expressed their interest in funding the housing project that the City is undertaking, particularly the affordable housing initiative.

Uapingene expressed his gratitude for the courtesy call and said as the City they are looking for sponsorships for social projects such as the renovation of an orphanage house in Eros, which the City wants to turn into a safe house for street kids.