Rössing donates big to help Efunja victims in northern regions

Posted by | Feb 14, 2023 |

Rössing Uranium donated N$300,000 to the National Emergency Disaster Fund to help bring relief to the residents in the north affected by the Efundja.

The miner’s Manager for Corporate Communications, Daylight Ekandjo said “As a responsible corporate citizen, Rössing Uranium positively responded to the request through the Ministry of Mines and Energy to support the devastating situation that has affected our communities in the northern regions.”

Rössing’s Managing Director Johan Coetzee said “we are aware of the floods in the northern regions and as a business, we felt that our support can assist the communities affected by the floods.

“[We] will continue to support the Namibian government’s initiatives to benefit Namibians, as we live up to our corporate slogan of “Working for Namibia,” he added.

Earlier this week, Coetzee presented the donation to the Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

 

