Church donates stationery packs to Green Leaves Primary School

Posted by | Feb 14, 2023 |

A back-to-school stationery drive to provide essential school supplies to scholars in need was held by volunteers from Shincheonji Church of Jesus on 10 February at Green Leaves Primary School in Okahandja Park, Windhoek.

The Church said in a statement that with the recent start of the new school year, many families are facing financial difficulties and various challenges due to a struggling economy, making it hard for their children to purchase the basic supplies they need for their learning. “Through our various community outreach and support projects are dedicated to helping these families and ensuring that every scholar has the tools to participate in the learning process,” they added.

The Church donated 60 stationery packs, with 140 books, exam pads, notebooks, pencils, pens, rulers, scissors, and printing papers to the school, which were distributed amongst the learners. “We believe that every scholar deserves the chance to succeed, regardless of their family’s financial situation or their social standing, therefore this stationery drive is one small way we can make a big difference in the lives of these deserving scholars,” said Shincheonji volunteers spokesperson Gift Katjiuonjo.

Hundreds of excited learners also participated in the festive activities and atmosphere created by Schincheonji volunteers on the school grounds and the learners of the Green Leaf Primary School choir performed.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

