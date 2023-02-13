UNESCO urges everyone to make greater use of radio as a unique instrument for peace

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation, in partnership with the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT), yesterday joined the world in celebrating World Radio Day at the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation Radio Centre, Windhoek.

According to UNESCO Representative to Namibia Djaffar Moussa-Elkadhum, Namibia boasts a vibrant radio sector made up of public, private, community, and faith-based stations, which has opened a space for the conducive free flow of Access to information and participatory democracy, supporting messages for sustainable socio-economic development.

Speaking on Monday, 13 February, during the World Radio Day celebration at the NBC Radio Centre, he revealed that UNESCO is collaborating with MICT on the formulation and finalization of a Community Media Policy Framework.

Moussa-Elkadhum said the policy would set out the guiding principles and policies for community media that addresses eligibility criteria for ownership and management of community media; funding mechanisms; governance structure; spectrum management; and regulation and complaints handling procedures.

“I, therefore, urge everyone to continue to support radio in recognition of its role to foster and sustain peace, especially now when we see conflicts arising easily between Nations and communities,” said the UNESCO Representative to Namibia.

Moussa-Elkadhum said radio hasn’t lost its significance to technology. He added that it is evolving accessibility, low-cost and high-impact calls for conflict-sensitive radio practices, and solution-orientated journalism to improve social discourse and understanding among communities.

Moussa-Elkadhum further noted that radio must continue to base its journalism on verifiable information that is shared in the public interest to progress radio as a development and peace-making agent.

“Conjointly, an informed audience equipped with Media and Information literacy competencies is equally important so that listeners discover, consume, and respond critically to content and thereby appreciate the quality journalism that radio stations bring to them,” he stated.

He also said that throughout the years’ radio provided the quickest access to information in real-time about matters of public interest, as well as distance education and entertainment.

Last year, UNESCO, with the support of Future Media, upgraded the University of Namibia (UNAM) and Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) radio stations with equipment and software to improve their broadcasting services.

“So, on this World Day, UNESCO calls on everyone – audiences, radio broadcasters, and audio-visual professionals – not only to celebrate radio’s potential but also, to make greater use of radio as a unique instrument for peace,” he concluded.