Indian Ambassador bids farewell to Namibia

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob, and the Indian Ambassador, Prashant Agrawal recently stressed the importance of the existing bilateral relations between the two counties, which dates back to the period of Namibia’s struggle for independence.

The two leaders said this when Geingob received a farewell courtesy call from Agrawal, on 11 February, who arrived in Windhoek on 16 November 2018 to take up his assignment.

The Namibian Presidency said the relationship between the two countries culminated in various forms of business cooperation between Namibian and Indian companies, especially in the diamond industry.

“The relationship has also allowed many Namibian students to study at Indian universities,” said the Presidency.

Agrawal joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1998 and served in India’s Missions in Paris from 2000 to 2003, in Port Louis from 2003 to 2006, and in Bangkok where he served as Deputy Chief of Mission and India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to UNESCAP from 2009 to 2014.

He has also served in various capacities in the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi handling matters about the US during 2006 and 2007 and Nepal during 2008 and 2009. He was a Senior Research Fellow at the United Service Institute of India working on ‘A comparative analysis of India and China’s approaches to Energy Security’ from 2007 to 2008.

Before taking up assignment in Namibia, he served as Joint Secretary in the Development Partnership Administration-I Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, handling the implementation of India’s entire portfolio of Lines of Credit to partner countries.

Agrawal joined in Namibia with his spouse Rakhee Agrawal and their children Mrinalini Agrawal and Ishaan Agrawal.