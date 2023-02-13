Hello Chica the Bear – Proceeds from cancer initiative to be handed over

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is inviting the public to the handover of proceeds from the first CHICA the bear initiative from Liberty Life on 15 February at the Cancer Association of Namibia in Windhoek from 12:30 to 13:30.

The initiative was launched at the end of 2021 when Liberty Life decided to create a sponsorship initiative that could positively impact the lives of Namibians.

CRAN CEO, Rolf Hansen said the initiative is to continue awareness to support children fighting cancer in Namibia.

“The initiative required the public to buy the CHICA Bear at a prize of N$180, to help raise funds to support children affected by childhood cancer, as well as support their families travelling to Windhoek for treatment,” reiterated Hansen.

Speakers of the day will be Managing Director at Liberty Life Namibia, Monique Cloete, and CAN CEO Rolf Hansen.