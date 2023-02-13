Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 13 February 2023

Posted by | Feb 13, 2023 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 13 February 2023

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfer from Swakoppoort to Von Bach Dam took place.

** Transfer from Omatako to Von Bach Dam took place with small pumps.

 

About The Author

Weatherman

In Memoriam. The weekly weather column is compiled by the editor in honour of the legacy of John Olszewski, the widely respected and well-known weatherman of Namibia. After writing the weather column for more than twelve years, he has left an indelible mark at the Economist, and the technical ability among the editorial staff to "read" the maps that he so often consulted. - Ed.

Related Posts

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Tuesday 19 April 2022

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Tuesday 19 April 2022

20 April 2022

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 22 February 2013

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 22 February 2013

22 February 2013

Understanding weather – not predicting 6 september 2013

Understanding weather – not predicting 6 september 2013

6 September 2013

Weather 07 October 2016

Weather 07 October 2016

7 October 2016

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<