Flood victims in the north receive aid from Old Mutual

The seasonal floods, commonly known as Efundja, recently hit the northern regions affecting the Ohangwena and Oshana regions severely.

The floods caused extensive economic losses, consequently affecting livelihoods, businesses, infrastructures, and essential services.

Upon the call by the Right Honorable Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila for stakeholders to come on board to help the Government in assisting the affected communities, the Old Mutual Foundation donated food parcels, toiletries, water purification tablets, and ten 1000 liters of water tanks to the value of N$90 000 to the affected flooded areas in the Ohangwena and Oshana regions.

Speaking at the Oshikango Emergency Centre where the Old Mutual Foundation handed over the donated parcels to Walde Natangwe Ndevashiya, the Governor of the Ohangwena region, Mignon du Preez, the Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Executive, shared that “we need to find a strategic lasting solution to address the challenges posed by the flood situation in the north-central regions. However, we as the Old Mutual Foundation believe that in the absence of coping strategies, we as a Nation can work together to equip the affected communities as they depend on external relief for the provision of basic needs.”

Additionally, Ndevashiya expressed his profound appreciation to the Old Mutual Foundation for donating relief material to the Ohangwena region.

Elia Irimari, the Governor of the Oshana region, who spoke at the sponsorship handover at the Ehenye Relocation Centre where the flood victims have migrated to, equally stated that “I would like to extend my words of appreciation to the Old Mutual Foundation for its generous donation, this is indeed a commendable endeavor, and we thank you so dearly for your generosity and utmost care for families affected by the floods”.

As a responsible and caring business, the Old Mutual Foundation has pledged an alliance with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Directorate of Disaster Risk Management in support of aiding the communities affected by the flash floods.