Safland breaks ground for major Pepkor distribution depot and warehouse

By Clifton Movirongo.

Safland Property Group Namibia this week celebrated its latest project with a groundbreaking cerremony at the construction site of a new distribution depot and warehouse for the South African mega-retailer, Pepkor. The site is adjacent to the B1 and Bokomo’s warehouse in Brakwater, north of Windhoek.

Once construction has been completed, currently expected by the end of November this year, FP du Toit Transport will handle the warehouse logistics. Construction of the facility only started recently following a string of delays arising from Covid-19.

According to Morné van Zyl, Development Manager at Safland, the company’s focus is to provide unparalleled service to clients that require assistance with property management services.

This comes after SA’s largest retailer by store footprint Pepkor, in search of a larger facility, was looking to expand its footprint on the continent, and ended up selecting Namibia as its starting point. Other countries that were up for consideration included Zambia and Botswana.

The rollout of the project commenced in September 2020, and is due to be completed by 30 November 2023, van Zyl confirmed. He told the Economist that the process started with sourcing the right size of land and getting access to the main artery, the B1, around Windhoek.

“It’s phenomenal that they’ve chosen Namibia as their starting point. It shows what impact they have, and that also indicates their trust in the Namibian economy,” Van Zyl said.

Safland also signed a long-term lease with its clients after going through various designs with them.

Safland has a proven track record across the geographical landscape of Namibia, most notably the Grove Mall in Windhoek’s southern suburbs, amongst several other medium to very large property developments.

Ranga Haikali, a Director at Safland, said it is very encouraging to see that their partners in retail property development and the retail industry still have high hopes for growing the economy.