Information Ministry urges public to support Radio World Day

Namibia will join the rest of the world in celebrating the 12th Edition of World Radio Day (WRD) under the theme, ‘Radio and Peace’, on 13 February.

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in collaboration with UNESCO, The Namibia National Commission for UNESCO, and other stakeholders are busy preparing for the official event a statement released Friday said.

The spokesperson for the Ministry, Shoki Kandjimi said WRD is celebrated annually on 13 February to raise awareness among the public and the media regarding the importance of radio. “This followed a proclamation in 2011 by UNESCO member stated and was later endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly on 14 January 2013 as an international day,” added Kandjimi.

He further explained that the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has been selected to host this year’s WRD 12th edition following the successful hosting of the 2022 WRD edition at Kairos Radio in Rehoboth, in the Hardap region. “This allows radio stations to rotate in hosting this important event,” said Kandjimi.

“An official event will be held on the day at Studio 7, NBV Radio Centre in Windhoek at 08:00, where the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Dr. Peya Mushelenga will deliver the keynote address and UNESCO Representative to Namibia Mr. Djaffar Moussa-Elkadhum will deliver a statement,” he said.

Additionally, he said various Radio Stations will broadcast live from the NBC Radio Centre in Windhoek and the public will have an opportunity to interact with their favorite radio personalities on the same day from 14:00.

“To this end, we call on the public to celebrate radio and the voices behind the microphone and to continuously support Radio stations in their efforts of informing, educating, and entertaining the nation,” concluded Kandjimi.