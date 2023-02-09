Erongo Governor calls on private sector to help restore public school hostels

By Adolf Kaure.

The Erongo Governor, Neville André has called on the private sector to assist the government to renovate public school hostels in the region, when he spoke at the regional education stakeholders’ consultative meeting held in Swakopmund on Friday.

According to André, hostels in the region need to be urgently refurbished.

“I call on all stakeholders, particularly the private sector and development organisations, to partner with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture to mobilize resources to specifically bridge the infrastructure gap in public schools.

“Let us work together to effectively implement the identified remedial measures to enable every Namibian child to access quality and inclusive education,” he said.

The hostels of Namib High School, Atlantic Primary School and JP Brand Primary School in Utuseb, Walvis Bay, specifically are in dire need of renovation as they are evidently falling apart with their broken windows, cracked walls and faulty lights clear for all to see.

André said that the improvement of the hostels is one step in ensuring that children receive quality education.

“Last year my office took experts from the private sector and the Ministry of Works and Transport in the region, to look at the buildings and to give a bill of quantities for the repairs.”

“We would like to invite the private sector to come on board and assists us to renovate these facilities,” said the governor.

The recent announcement of the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary and Advanced Subsidiary (NSSCO and NSSCAS) examination results made grim reading.

The results indicate that a mere 24% or 8133 learners from the 38,019 candidates who sat for exams, qualified for tertiary education institutions.

This led to President Dr Hage Geingob sending a message to the education fraternity on the International day of Education Day, calling for an urgent restoration of the sector, in a year dubbed the “Year of Revival”.

The Namib Primary School hostel known as the Hofmeyr Schülerheim is one of the hostels which needs urgent renovation. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)