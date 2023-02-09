Select Page

Nedbank Cycle Challenge in gear, set for Sunday

Feb 10, 2023

The road racing challenge which covers distances of 20 kilometres (km), 30km, 60km, and 100km for elite athletes will be held on Sunday, 12 February in Windhoek, starting at 7. am.

The road race will begin at the Nedbank Campus on Fidel Castro Street and Rev Michael Scott Street and will conclude in front of Zoo Park on Independence Avenue.

For 37 years, Nedbank has proudly sponsored this competitive cycling event, which has helped foster some truly spectacular bikers-in-the-making over time.

Namibia’s growing reputation as an enthusiastic cycling nation in Africa has seen the country participating in the Olympic Games and hosting the African Continental Mountain Bike Championships, as well as races sanctioned by the International Cycling Union.

 

