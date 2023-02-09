Budding opportunities in green and circular economy connect Namibian and Finnish stakeholders

The Embassy of Finland in collaboration with the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) and Finnpartnership, will organize a ‘Doing Business with Finland’ seminar on 21 February in Windhoek.

The event brings together companies and other relevant stakeholders from Finland and Namibia to discuss opportunities to create joint business ventures targetting the circular economy, renewables and the green transition.

The motivation for the seminar is to create cooperation and find solutions in areas contributing to climate change mitigation, hence the focus on specific sectors. Education and training will also receive attention during the presentations and the discussions.

Finland is a world leader in the green hydrogen and circular economies, in emission-free energy systems and other climate and environmental solutions. Finland also seeks to improve energy efficiency and accelerate the transition to fossil-free transport and heating. The seminar will provide an excellent opportunity for Finnish and Namibian companies to explore possibilities for cooperation and joint ventures.

“The global challenges require strong collaboration between nations and businesses. Finland and Namibia already have a long history of friendship. This provides a solid base for Finnish Namibian business cooperation related to a green transition and the circular economy. We want to support this development”, stated the Ambassador of Finland, HE Leena Viljanen.

“The Namibian business environment draws strength from a young population, abundant natural resources, social stability, and well-functioning infrastructure. Namibia´s ambitious plans to become a leading actor in global green hydrogen production, as well as in circular economy in Africa will require investments, information sharing and improved processes. For the Namibian stakeholders, the seminar will provide an opportunity to expand their business and to find international partners,” contributed Charity Mwiya, the NCCI Chief Executive.

“Finland is an attractive business hub as the country is globally renowned for its expertise in the specific sectors and has been ranked among the top countries in the world in green economy. The value of people-to-people contact for our bilateral relations can never be underestimated. This seminar will provide Namibian businesses an opportunity to tap into Finnish expertise, create linkages and possible business partnerships. The NCCI remains committed to working with private sector businesses to create opportunities and foster meaningful relationships between its members and incoming missions,” Mwiya added.

The seminar will also introduce Finnpartnership and its services to Finnish Namibian joint business ventures. Finnpartnership is a business partnership programme financed by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland.

For more information and to register, contact the programme coordinator, Eveliina Anteroinen at the Embassy of Finland.