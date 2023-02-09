Door opens for Namibian chartered accountants to use global CGMA designation

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), a professional body for management accountants, have entered a five-year dual-designation agreement to enable their members to use both the Chartered Accountant, Namibia CA(NAM) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designations.

The agreement affords the qualifying ICAN members to enjoy the benefits of the CGMA designation which will set them apart as having advanced proficiency in finance, operations, strategy, and management.

The Regional Vice President of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, Tariro Mutizwa, said: “CIMA is pleased to have partnered with a leading accounting professional body in southern Africa. Our members will enjoy the premier benefits that come with having the CA(NAM) status.”

“Equally, we are pleased to welcome the ICAN members to the extended family of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, representing 689,000 AICPA & CIMA members, students, and engaged professionals worldwide. The CGMA designation is held by over 150,000 accounting and finance professionals, and this makes it the most widely held management accounting designation in the world. We are therefore proud to formalise our presence in Namibia through ICAN.”

ICAN Chief Executive, Fenni Nghikevali, said: “As the premier accounting institute in Namibia, ICAN is committed to develop chartered accountants who are globally competitive with highly regarded professional expertise and leadership insights to contribute to Namibian and the economy.

“Through this ground-breaking agreement, we would like to reiterate our commitment to steering a vibrant and diverse accounting profession that is armed with the tools to navigate a rapidly changing world. Our partnership with CIMA will empower our members to add strategic value to organisations and respond strategically to pressing matters such as value creation, management reporting, and organisational strategies.”

Eligible ICAN members looking to acquire the CGMA designation will be exempted from 15 of CIMA’s 16 CGMA examinations and will only need to complete the Strategic Case Study Preparation Course with a registered training provider and the Strategic Case Study Examination, the final milestone of the CIMA’s professional registration.