International motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo to visit Namibia

South African Motivation Speaker Vusi Thembekwayo will be visiting Namibia this month to share his knowledge and experience with various companies.

The Gondwana Collection in a statement this week said that they invited Thembekwayo to inspire their more than 1000 employees, where 200 team members will experience the ‘Rock Star of Public Speaking’ live in Windhoek, while colleagues from the lodges will be connected to the event via an online portal.

“We will also have the honour of hosting Thembekwayo and his team in the oldest desert in the world,” said the Collection.

Highlighting his accolades, Gondwana said Thembekwayo has worked in 37 countries across six continents as a professional business speaker inspiring, educating, and motivating leaders to achieve beyond their limits.

“He is a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies and other powerful companies listed on both Wall Street and Main Street and his two best-selling books have sold more than half-a-million copies worldwide,” they emphasised.

Thembekwayo has 1 million followers on Facebook and 500,000 on Twitter alone, which demonstrates the confidence people place in his wisdom as well as entrepreneurship awards that affirm his legitimacy, Gondwana said.

“With over 720,000 LinkedIn followers he ranks among Africa’s top most followed thought leaders,” they concluded.

 

