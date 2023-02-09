Municipality of Walvis Bay to help facilitate youth initiatives

The Municipality of Walvis Bay is calling on all Youth Groups (YG) to register with them on their database, to help facilitate a youth initiative planned by the Municipality.

The municipality, through their Sports, Arts, Youth, and Culture Section said administrators of YG must provide a profile of the groups, before 3 March.

“The Youth Groups should hand in their name and a brief outline of themselves, the activities they do or participate in, their website, if they have one, the name and contact details of their chairperson, their social media handles, their logo, their constitution, and a group picture,” they added.

The Municipality said they should hand in all this information to [email protected] or [email protected] or hand deliver it at the Municipality of Walvis Bay at the Jan Wilken Stadium.