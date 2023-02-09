Select Page

Imported in-transit second-hand vehicles now required to transit on car carrier trailers

Posted by | Feb 9, 2023 |

Imported in-transit second-hand vehicles now required to transit on car carrier trailers

The Namibia Revenue Authority (NamRa) this week announced the amended procedures for imported in-transit second-hand vehicles.

According to the authority imported in-transit, second-hand vehicles will be allowed to transit Namibia only on a car carrier trailer. No second-hand motor vehicle will be allowed to transit on its wheels effective 1 March.

“This amendment to the Customs and Excise Rules of Designation of Places of Entry, Authorised Roads and Routes, and Related Issues: Customs and Excise Act, 1998 (Act No. 20 of 1998), results from observed deviation were imported vehicles are dubiously declared as in transit but end up in the local market and subsequently registered on the National Traffic Information System (NATIS) database without paying the required import taxes,” the tax authority said.

Over the years, Namibia’s Directorate of Customs and Excise has registered numerous cases of vehicles illegally diverted and registered with NATIS while in transit to neighbouring countries through the Port of Walvis Bay.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

All-female crew makes history piloting an Airbus A330 from Windhoek to Frankfurt and back

All-female crew makes history piloting an Airbus A330 from Windhoek to Frankfurt and back

17 December 2018

How not to land a bird – Trainee pilot lands aircraft on its belly at Eros Airport

How not to land a bird – Trainee pilot lands aircraft on its belly at Eros Airport

22 May 2018

US navy ship makes Walvis Bay courtesy call on South Atlantic voyage

US navy ship makes Walvis Bay courtesy call on South Atlantic voyage

17 September 2021

FlyWestair takes inaugural flights to Rundu, Katima

FlyWestair takes inaugural flights to Rundu, Katima

25 August 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<