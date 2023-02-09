Imported in-transit second-hand vehicles now required to transit on car carrier trailers

The Namibia Revenue Authority (NamRa) this week announced the amended procedures for imported in-transit second-hand vehicles.

According to the authority imported in-transit, second-hand vehicles will be allowed to transit Namibia only on a car carrier trailer. No second-hand motor vehicle will be allowed to transit on its wheels effective 1 March.

“This amendment to the Customs and Excise Rules of Designation of Places of Entry, Authorised Roads and Routes, and Related Issues: Customs and Excise Act, 1998 (Act No. 20 of 1998), results from observed deviation were imported vehicles are dubiously declared as in transit but end up in the local market and subsequently registered on the National Traffic Information System (NATIS) database without paying the required import taxes,” the tax authority said.

Over the years, Namibia’s Directorate of Customs and Excise has registered numerous cases of vehicles illegally diverted and registered with NATIS while in transit to neighbouring countries through the Port of Walvis Bay.