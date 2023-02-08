UNAM Football Club, Clever Boys receive N$90 000 sponsorship over 3 years

The University of Namibia (UNAM) football club, Clever Boys received a donation of N$30,000 and an additional 40 soccer kits, from the MUMI Investment Managers Ltd.

MUMI’s Portfolio Manager, Megameno Shetunyenga said their firm decided to invest in sports, and as a result, Clever Boys will receive support to the tune of N$30,000 per annum for the next three years, as well as 40 training kits per season.

“We all enjoy football in general and it is from that passion that we brought about this sponsorship and we are proud to be partnering with the University of Namibia on this initiative,” he stated.

Sharing the same sentiments, MUMI’s Research Analyst, Tega-Tanga Neshandi said looking at how MUMI was born and founded, they are also just given an opportunity by institutions. “Therefore, we also want to give back by investing in nurturing of our local sports talent,” added Neshandi.

Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Frednard Gideon expressed gratitude and appreciation for the partnership and he further said the sponsorship will go a long way in enabling the coach and his team to reach maximum benefits in terms of Premier League expectations.

UNAM’s FC team captain, Ngero Katua also expressed his gratitude to MUMI Investment Managers and stated that the Clever Boys will work hard to make this a successful sponsorship. “We appreciate the support from MUMI and we aim to win the trophy this year to show that the support we received is not in vain,” said Katua.

MUMI is a local investment managing firm committed to partnering with institutional and individual clients to create and build wealth through investments across different risk-return spectrums. The firm is a responsible player and partner in communities and it has established a Corporate Social Responsibility policy and has allocated around 8% of profit to it and is committed to doing so going forward.