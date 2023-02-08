Select Page

UNAM Football Club, Clever Boys receive N$90 000 sponsorship over 3 years

Posted by | Feb 8, 2023 |

UNAM Football Club, Clever Boys receive N$90 000 sponsorship over 3 years

The University of Namibia (UNAM) football club, Clever Boys received a donation of N$30,000 and an additional 40 soccer kits, from the MUMI Investment Managers Ltd.

MUMI’s Portfolio Manager, Megameno Shetunyenga said their firm decided to invest in sports, and as a result, Clever Boys will receive support to the tune of N$30,000 per annum for the next three years, as well as 40 training kits per season.

“We all enjoy football in general and it is from that passion that we brought about this sponsorship and we are proud to be partnering with the University of Namibia on this initiative,” he stated.

Sharing the same sentiments, MUMI’s Research Analyst, Tega-Tanga Neshandi said looking at how MUMI was born and founded, they are also just given an opportunity by institutions. “Therefore, we also want to give back by investing in nurturing of our local sports talent,” added Neshandi.

Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Frednard Gideon expressed gratitude and appreciation for the partnership and he further said the sponsorship will go a long way in enabling the coach and his team to reach maximum benefits in terms of Premier League expectations.

UNAM’s FC team captain, Ngero Katua also expressed his gratitude to MUMI Investment Managers and stated that the Clever Boys will work hard to make this a successful sponsorship. “We appreciate the support from MUMI and we aim to win the trophy this year to show that the support we received is not in vain,” said Katua.

MUMI is a local investment managing firm committed to partnering with institutional and individual clients to create and build wealth through investments across different risk-return spectrums. The firm is a responsible player and partner in communities and it has established a Corporate Social Responsibility policy and has allocated around 8% of profit to it and is committed to doing so going forward.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Safe harbour for vulnerable children at Promiseland

Safe harbour for vulnerable children at Promiseland

8 May 2015

Improved hygiene for disabled Katima children at Mainstream Foundation

Improved hygiene for disabled Katima children at Mainstream Foundation

20 November 2017

German radio head off to Germany

German radio head off to Germany

24 March 2016

DREAMS program to chart economic pathway for local young women, new Labour Market Assessment shows

DREAMS program to chart economic pathway for local young women, new Labour Market Assessment shows

17 June 2022

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<