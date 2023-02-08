Northern access to Prosperita Industrial Area to open next week

The Roads Authority plans to open the northern access to the Prosperita Industrial Area on Monday, 13 February.

The City of Windhoek issued a public notice this week stating that the access road was closed because of the needed upgrades to the southern bypass. They also added that these upgrades are now completed.

According to the municipal authority, this development will alleviate congestion along Michele McLean Road and improve general access to Prosperita, which is a crucial business hub.