First Economist Businesswoman breakfast to focus on women harnessing their collective power

The Namibia Economist Businesswomen Club will be hosting its first breakfast for the year, on 17 February, from 07:30 to 09:00 at Droombas, in Windhoek at a cost of N$310 for members and N$330 for non-members.

Financial Advisor, consultant, speaker, and facilitator, Afra Schimming Chase from Chase and Associates cc, will be talking about “Inspiring women to harness their collective power and wisdom to achieve financial freedom that is good for all”.

Schimming-Chase is the managing member of Chase and Associates cc a Namibian female-led long and short-term insurance brokerage. She is a certified financial planner and financial coach who is passionate about financial education and as a proponent for social good, Schimming-Chase supports projects with a specific focus on the development of women and the youth.

Host and Organizer of the Breakfast, Desere Lundon-Muller said the cub provides a forum for the exchange of ideas and expertise. “This is done through planned networking and it encourages the personal development and management of skills of our members and advances the standing and power of women,” she added.

Statistics show that women are gaining power when it comes to money. Women control N$20 trillion in consumer spending and that figure could reach N$28 trillion in the next five years. And in the next 30 years, wealth will definitively change hands, to the extent that women will be the holders of the world’s wealth.

To book a seat to the networking breakfast contact Desere at 061 22 1925 or at 081 1128 3225 or email her at [email protected].