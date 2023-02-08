Temporary closure of Brakwater Weighbridge due to power outage

The Brakwater Weighbridge has been temporarily closed from 6 February until further notice due to a power outage, the Roads Authority (RA) Corporate Communication Section announced.

RA said the weighbridge’s power supply was struck by lightning on Monday at around 17h00, causing a complete power outage.

As a result, the weighbridge is currently closed for all services, and clients seeking weighbridge certificates are advised to visit the Aris Weighbridge for assistance in the meantime, RA said in a media release on Wednesday.

A public notice has been issued by RA stating that it will inform the public once services at Brakwater Weighbridge resume. The Authority also advised the public to follow them on their Facebook page (Roads Authority Namibia) for updates regarding all RA-related matters.