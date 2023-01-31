Ansua bags two accolades at Mrs Universe Pageant

Ansua Hammerslaght won two prestigious awards at the Mrs Universe pageant held in Sofia, Bulgaria last weekend, Green Enterprise Solutions announced this week.

Hammerslaght won the award for the best presentation of domestic violence as well as a bravery award.

Mrs Universe is an annual international event for “the most honourable married woman” first organized in Sofia, Bulgaria in 2007.

The pageant is open to married, divorced, and widowed women from around the world, who are between the ages of 18 and 55, who have a family and career, and who are involved in a “significant cause”.

“Hammerslaght has competed in numerous beauty pageants and as Green Enterprise, we believe in supporting our colleagues and sponsored Mrs Hammerslaght in this very exciting pageant,” a statement from Green Enterprises said.

This year the pageant theme focused on gender violence and Hammerslaght’s presentation on this very important subject won her an award for best presentation.

On winning her award she stated, “I want to participate in these beauty pageants so I can create awareness of how gender violence affects Namibia. The Mrs Universe pageant with its global reach allows me to tell Namibia’s story when it comes to gender violence and how we must affect change immediately.”

Kehad Snydewel, Managing Director of Green said, “We are so proud of Ansua and her participation in the Mrs Universe pageant, as well as in previous similar competitions. She represents our values as a company and her engagement on societal issues such as gender violence is something that we are very happy to support and sponsor.”